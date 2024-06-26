Since its release day, the teaser of the upcoming film ‘The Battle of Chhuriyaan’ has gone viral. Industry experts and netizens are applauding the power-packed teaser and the filmmaker is receiving lots of positive comments. This gangster drama, which is expected to be released in early 2025, has increased the expectations of the audience.

We have seen many gangster stories and crime thrillers in the past, but the recent teaser has left the viewers with a cliff hanger. It is up to them to interpret this three-minute video in their own ways. It may seem like a gangster story to some and a revenge drama to others.

A universe of gangsters is welcomed at the beginning of this three-minute teaser. This bunch is flaunting knives, guns, and other weapons, and a person who is seen throughout the film in a dynamic manner has a distinct and harsh personality. The teaser shows a bunch of the bad, the mad, and the ugly on one side and, on the other side, people headed by a gang of females.

The initial impression a movie gives its intended audience is through its teaser. The Battle of Chhuriyaan’s teaser has every good quality of a teaser that opens up the discussion about the film. Although there have been a lot of gangster dramas in the past, the presentation and style employed in this teaser indicate that the film will undoubtedly dazzle viewers with its distinct storytelling approach.

Writer-director Ravi Singh says, “Now, through this teaser, we are connecting the audience with the main plot of ‘Battle of Chhuriyan’. Our film is not a formula Bollywood film of heroes and villains; it is a story that the audience will see on the big screen for the first time. ‘Battle of Chhuriyan Chapter 1’ has many characters, and these characters have many shades. There are around 40 lead actors in this film; hence, more than 60 actors will be seen in supporting roles.”

The teaser features many renowned faces from the film, TV, and OTT world, like Subrat Dutta, Pritam Singh Pyare, Nveen Kalirawna, Mumtaz Sorcar, Jaymin Thakkar, Ankur Armam, Shraddha Tiwary, Abhimanyu Tiwari, Mohd. Gilani Pasha, Jaymin Thakkar, Kartik Kaushik, Shraddha Tiwary, Poornima Sharma, Murari Kumar, Shivam Singh, Vikas Mishra, Javed Umar, Uttam Nayak, Shyam Kumar, Shivam Singh, Vicky Rajveer, Ritesh Raman, Atul Shashwat, Robin Kumar, Brijesh Karanwal, Jay Prakash Jha, Adarsh Bhardwaj, Ugresh Thakur, Sachin Prabhakar, Marshall Tyagi, Shalini Kashyap, Jitendra Malhotra, Deepak Yadav.

Battle of Chhuriyaan is made under the banner of Ramna Avatar Films Production. This is written and directed by Ravi Singh, Produced by Anjali Gaur Singh and Amit Singh.

Is it a gangster drama, a suspense thriller, or a revenge story? We can just make our guesses, but the actual suspense will be unveiled only once we see the film. Soon the audience will have a larger-than-life experience on the big screen.

