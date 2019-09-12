Thappad: Taapsee Pannu Leaves Us Wanting For More In This Latest Still

Versatile actress Taapsee Pannu who is known for playing strong and bold characters, early today took on her social media accounts to share a behind the scene picture of her from her character in Thappad.

Along with a caption which read: “Make sure when she looks at you she never wants to turn back. #BTS #Amrita”

Talking about the picture, the actress looks all gorgeous sporting a simple desi look with open hair, bindi, and earrings.

There’s no denying that one look at the picture it seems like the actress or shall we say the character which she is playing seems to be all lost in her own world.

The Taapsee starrer went on floors few days back. It is being helmed by Anubhav Sinha.

It is for the second time where the actor-director duo is working together for a film. Earlier Taapsee and Anubhav have worked for their 2018 release Mulk.

From work front, apart from Thappad, Taapsee also has filmmaker Tushar Hiranandani’s directorial Saand Ki Aankh with Bhumi Pednekar & she also has director Akash Khurana’s Rashmi Rocket in her kitty.

Taapsee was last seen on the big screen in director Jagan Shakti’s Mission Mangal, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen along with others.

The film which released on occasion of Independence Day was successful at box office, as it was well appreciated and received by the audience all over.

