Thappad: Taapsee Pannu DENIES Playing Novelist Amrita Pritam In The Anubhav Sinha Directorial!

Taapsee Pannu took the internet by storm when she posted a still of her character from her next film Thappad, using a quote by Amrita Pritam that read, “When a man denies the power of women, he is denying his own subconscious – Amrita Pritam. Moving from one Amrita to the other….. Main tenu pher milangi…. in theatres from 6th of March 2020.”

Right after this picture surfaced online, news that Taapsee will be essaying the role of Amrita Pritam in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad started doing rounds.

Today, Taapsee cleared the air around her role in the film and said that she will not be playing the role of Amrita Pritam in it. According to a report in Time Of India, Taapsee was quoted saying, “It’s sad that the majority don’t bother to read and interpret my Tweet efficiently enough. Nor connect it with what I posted just a day before the post on Amrita Pritam. It’s sad that I have to spell it out so obviously to you.”

“It’s sad that people think I will write such a cryptic post if I am portraying that magnificent character on screen. So, sadly but honestly, the truth is Amrita is the name of my character in Anubhav Sinha’s film Thappad and since her name has a certain connect with Amrita Pritam I used a quote that’s written by her but reflects in my character Amrita’s life in Anubhav Sir’s film,” added Pannu.

Apart from Anubhav Sinha’s directorial Thappad, Taapsee will also be a part of Rashmi Rocket. She will also be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Saand Ki Aankh starring Bhumi Pednekar.

