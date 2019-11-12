Tara Sutaria Miffed After Sidharth Malhotra Ditches Her For Kiara Advani!?

Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra have been making it to the headlines very often lately, and not just because of their upcoming release, Marjaavaan but also for a lot of other reasons. While Tara Sutaria had hinted to having a crush on Sidharth Malhotra during her appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan, it looks like all’s not well between the two students of the years!

The industry rumour mill has been churning out news of building tension between Tara and Sidharth and the credit is being given to Sidharth’s next co-star Kiara Advani. A certain source has been quoted by Bollywood Bubble saying, “Tara is extremely moody and suddenly her mood shifts from being happy to irritable. She has been throwing a lot of tantrums around, during the promotions. Even shooting with her used to be a difficult process. She used to turn up late every day. Sid and she had taken some time to break the ice but they happened to be neighbours.”

The source further revealed to Bollywood Bubble, “They used to spend a lot of time together even on the sets and return home together. They definitely had a fling, if not a proper relationship. But all of it ended on a very sad note when Sid switched his eyes to his other co-star Kiara Advani. Now, Sid and Kiara are having a full-fledged affair and when Tara found out about it, she completely cut herself off from the equation.”

But what’s more, is that the bitterness between Sidharth and Tara is also affecting the promotional activities of Marjaavaan. “The team has been finding it very tough to get both of them to do interviews. They are doing it just for the sake of the film since a lot of it is at stake for the two of them. But in every interview, their distance can be seen when Sid and Tara take sly digs at each other. Sid has been constantly making fun of her because she plays a mute character and doesn’t have a dialogue in the film. That has irritated Tara a lot. Recently, she threw a big tantrum and threatened to walk out if things weren’t done according to her wishes.”

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan features Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theatres on the 15th November 2019.

