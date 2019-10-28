Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain Spark The Dating Rumours With Their Appearance At Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali Bash

Newbie Tara Sutaria is successfully grabbing all the attention be it with her debut in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 or upcoming movie Marjaavaan along with Sidharth Malhotra. Apart from her big-screen appearance, Tara Sutaria is the news for a while now, due to the dating rumours with Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain.

In a recent visit to Bachchan’s family Diwali bash, the rumoured couple stole the limelight with their appearance, thus providing more fodder to gossip makers. Tara was spotted in silver shimmery saree and Aadar sported navy blue sherwani.

Meanwhile, Bachchan’s Diwali party was graced by celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Speaking about Diwali celebrations, Bollywood enthusiastically participated in the festival of lights.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who threw a Diwali bash this year post-hospitalisation, took to Twitter on Sunday and shared a throwback picture of himself along with her daughter Shweta and a black and white picture of his wife Jaya Bachchan and him.

He captioned the image: “Diwali greetings to all .. peace prosperity and fulfilment.”

The who’s who of Bollywood were present at the megastar’s Diwali party. Actress Bipasha Basu and her actor husband Karan Singh Grover attended the party.

Bipasha shared a photograph of herself along with Amitabh and captioned it: “Best hosts ever. Bachchans.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s Diwali Pooja was studded by stars. He took to Instagram and shared a photograph of himself along with Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!