Samantha Akkineni Reviews Joker & Calls It As ‘The GREATEST Film Ever’

The Joker fever is gripping the world and India has also seen an unparalleled craze as well. South actress Samantha Akkineni has watched the film and can’t stop gushing over the film just like all of us.

She took to her social media and posted a story with the caption, “The Joker is the greatest film I have ever watched and there will only be one Joaquin Phoenix. Legend.” The scene she posted was of the stairs one in which we see Arthur turning into the Joker.

The actress also wished her fans a very happy Diwali and took to social media. She posted an image of her family with her husband Naga Chaitanya, father in law Nagarjuna, brother-in-law Akhil Akkineni and mother in law Amala. Samatha captioned the family image on Instagram, “ur family, our health, our friends and the grace of God that never ends.. blessed. Thankful for the life I chose and the life that chose me Happy Diwali❤️ from our family to yours.”

Directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, Joker has earned $788.1 million, surpassing $782 million of “Deadpool” and its sequel’s $785 million. The Warner Bros. film released in India on October 2.

