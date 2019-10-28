Ajay Devgn CONFIRMED In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Dream Project Baiju Bawra?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali just announced his Diwali 2021 magnum opus, Baiju Bawra. The cast is yet not revealed but Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were approached for the lead roles. Although it didn’t work out with them and finally Ajay Devgn may give a nod to this larger than life project.

Yesterday, his production house made an announcement about the same and wrote, “After the release of #GangubaiKathiawadi on 11 Sep 2020, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to make his most ambitious film project… Titled #BaijuBawra… Revenge story of a maverick maestro… #Diwali2021 release.”

A source close to Pinkvilla has revealed that Ajay has been approached for the same and said, “ It’s a two hero film that Bhansali had been planning for sometime. It’s been in the works for more than a couple of years actually. In fact, at one point, he was all set to bring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together one more time with this period drama. They had liked the idea and wanted to do a film because both the roles are equally powerful in the script. But that didn’t happen.”

Everything changed with the fallout of Salman’s Inshallah and further added, “Sanjay and Salman decided to part ways on In-sha-allah and that happened on bitter terms. He wanted to announce Baiju Bawra first but he had already committed to Alia and wanted to stick to his commitment. He then moved ahead with Gangubai’s biopic that will roll out and take up the dates Alia had already allotted for the film with SK. But after the big fight, Salman and SLB are not on talking terms and he immediately bounced the role to Ajay who seemed keen.”

Ajay and SLB last collaborated 20 years ago for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam also starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He was also approached for Bajirao Mastani but due his packed schedule, it didn’t work out.

Well, we can’t wait for this duo to recreate their magic again on the big screen.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!