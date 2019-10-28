Taimur Ali Khan Gets Angry At The Paparazzi & Shouts ‘NO’ To Taking His Pictures

Taimur Ali Khan, son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, is the most media-friendly kid of B-Town. He has a massive fan-following on social media and people love to see this muchkin on a daily basis. Yesterday, he was spotted with mommy Kareena at Maasi, Karisma Kapoor’s office holding ‘phuljhadiyaan’ in both the hands.

Lately, there a video of little Tim-Tim doing rounds on social media where he is screaming at media ‘No’ very loudly. Little Nawab doesn’t seem very happy with clicking his pictures for the first time ever. Mommy, Kareena then whispered something in his ears but he doesn’t seem to care about it too much. In fact, his angry face is a treat to watch though.

Later in the evening, the Nawabs were seen in full glory. Their pictures went viral in seconds on social media.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Nawabs happened to attend Anil Kapoor’s Diwali bash in Juhu at their residence. A day before yesterday Sara Ali Khan shared the pictures from inside celebrations at Pataudi residence.

Check out:

Look at Timmy, you guys. Could anyone be any cuter?

