Arnold Schwarzenegger Finally Opens Up About His Son-In-Law Chris Pratt’s Relationship With Daughter Katherine

In 2017, Chris Pratt & Anna Farris part their ways on amicable terms after being together for a decade. Post that Chris got into a relationship with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger. Earlier this year, Chris & Kathrine got engaged and the wedding was held on 8th June 2019.

Arnold has not opened up about Chris & Katherine’s relationship. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, to promote his upcoming release, Terminator: Dark Fate, Arnold opened up about the Avengers: Endgame star and relationship with his daughter Katherine.

Arnold said, “He’s just a nice man. He is a really kind person, and he’s terrific with her.” He also added, “It’s always great when someone is successful and someone has a vision and someone is driven and knows where to go in their life. But if you’re not kind and if you’re not a real mensch, you know, then you don’t have much.”

The 72-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger will again be seen playing the titular role in the movie. Arnold Schwarzenegger was clicked donning a hat during the film’s promotion at South Korea on October 20, 2019.

Actress Natalia Reyes who will be seen playing the role of Daniella “Dani” Ramos in Terminator: Dark Fate smiled for the lens at the movie’s promotion in South Korea. Actress Linda Hamilton, who will be seen playing the role of Sarah Connors in Terminator: Dark Fate and Actor Gabriel Luna will be seen playing the role of Terminator prototype Rev-9 in the movie.

Actress Mackenzie Davis, who will be seen essaying the role of the cyborg Grace, was clicked addressing the crowd at the promotion of Terminator: Dark Fate in South Korea. Donning a cap, Natalia Reyes struck the promotional pose for the lens at the promotion of Terminator: Dark Fate in South Korea.

