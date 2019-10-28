Housefull 4 Box Office: Beats 3-Day Total Of Gully Boy & Super 30! Check Out The Complete List

Housefull 4 Box Office: Akshay Kumar and the team are entertaining the audiences thoroughly and the collections of Housefull 4 are proof of it. Although one expects better numbers during the weekend considering good pre-release buzz, it has surely set a platform for a big Monday.

Housefull 4 collected 53.22 crores in its first 3 days and it has managed to surpass the 3-day total of Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 and hold the 10th position in top 10 highest weekend grossers of 2019. The list is inclusive of extended weekend’s total too. If we consider only 3-day figures of 2019 releases, H4 is at 8th spot by beating Gully Boy and Super 30.

Take a look at the top 3-day grossers of 2019:

War– 96 crores (Hindi) and 100.15 crores (all languages)

Bharat– 95.50 crores

Saaho (Hindi)– 79.08 crores

Kabir Singh– 70.83 crores

Mission Mangal– 70.02 crores

Total Dhamaal– 62.40 crores

Kesari– 56.51 crores

Housefull 4– 53.22 crores

Gully Boy– 51.15 crores

Super 30– 50.76 crores

While H4 has marked its entry in the aforementioned list, let’s wait and see how the first-week journey unfolds at the box office.

Directed by Farhad Samji, H4 also features Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde in key roles.

The fourth installment of the comedy franchise and is based on the idea of reincarnation. The story spans 600 years from 1419 to 2019.

Meanwhile, before the movie’s release, Riteish Deshmukh shared a throwback video on Instagram, showcasing some of the fun moments he spent on the sets.

In the video, he can be seen dancing with a small boy on his song “Ek chumma” from the movie.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!