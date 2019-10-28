Nach Baliye 9: Watch What Happened When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Told Vishal Singh Aditya & Madhurima Tuli To Go On A Date

Nach Baliye 9 is winning hearts with amazing performances by the celebrity participants. Sometimes, a lot of Bollywood celebs grace the show to promote their films. The latest celeb who appeared on Nach Baliye is Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The actor came there to promote his upcoming film Motichoor Chaknachoor which also stars Athiya Shetty. Even the actress accompanied Nawaz on the dancing reality show. On the show, the Sacred Games actor did something which made the audience go aww.

This year’s season has ex-couple as participants. One of the ex-lovers that’s been on the limelight is Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli. On the sets of Nach Baliye 9, Nawazuddin Siddiqui asked Vishal and Madhurima to go on another date together. Unlike their previous disaster date, this one turned out to be successful and the audience couldn’t’ stop gushing enough.

In a video shared by Star Plus, Vishal and Madhurima are dancing to the song ‘Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum’ from Kabir Singh. After their romantic dance, Nawaz says that he told them to spend time and get to know each other. He reunited to parted souls and said his famous dialogue from Sacred Games ‘Kabhi Kabhi Toh Lagta Hai Main Hi Bhagwan Hoon’.

Watch the video below:

We loved their chemistry and thanks to Nawazuddin, we finally got to see some really cute moments between Vishal and Madhurima.

What do you think of this ex-couple and their performance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

