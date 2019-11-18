Tanushree Dutta SLAMS Neha Kakkar, Sony TV For Working With Anu Malik: “Are TRPs More Important Than Human Values?”

Tanushree Dutta has to be credited for bringing the #MeToo wave in Bollywood. She has openly talked about her ill-experiences and encouraged women to speak up about their struggles. Amongst the many stories, the one that shocked the most was female singers including Sona Mohapatra accusing veteran singer Anu Malik.

Sona Mohapatra has been very vocal about her experiences and constantly spoken about the fact that he is still getting work and is allowed to judge Indian Idol 11 along with Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani. Supporting her stand, Tanushree has now questioned Indian Idol co-judge Neha Kakkar for working with Anu Malik.

Questioning Neha’s silence on the whole issue, Tanushree said, “She might have got a taste of what it feels like to be harassed when a contestant forcibly kissed her on the show. But again, like her decision to work with Anu Malik, Neha decided not to press charges on the disgusting guy! It was cringeworthy to watch a female celebrity being mauled like that on TV.”

She also slammed the channel for still having Anu Malik as a judge on the show. She condemned the fact that Sony Channel was not doing anything about it and said, “What shocks me most is how Sony, which is supposed to be a family-friendly channel, has allowed such a person to remain as a judge when several talented and high-profile women have come forward with their stories of harassment against him. Are TRPs more important than human values? Shouldn’t people who misbehave be held accountable for their deeds.”

Earlier, Anu had issued a statement saying that he was innocent and would go to court to resolve the issue, He had written, “It has been over a year that I have been accused of something that I haven’t done. I have been silent all this while as I was waiting for the truth to surface on its own. But I realise that my silence on the matter has been misconstrued as my weakness,” he wrote, adding that it had taken a toll on his and his family’s mental health and left him “traumatised, and tarnished my career. Being a father of two daughters, I can’t imagine committing the acts that I am accused of, let alone do it.”

Sona Mohapatra had slammed Anu for this statement and advised him to go to sex rehab. Tanushree applauded her courage and said, “I want to stand up, raise my hands up and applaud Sona Mohapatra along with others for fighting the good fight against Anu Malik’s reinstatement in Indian Idol.”

These bravados should be promoted because the world will be a better place because of them. #replaceAnumallikwithSonaMohapatra,” said the actress.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!