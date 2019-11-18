The Grey Part Of Blue: Suhana Khan With Her Acting Debut Proves Her Magnificent Acting Roots Come Straight From Dad Shah Rukh Khan

While star kids always remain under the radar of the netizens, Shah Rukh Khan’s children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan have been often in the news regarding their Bollywood debuts. That may still remain unknown, but Suhana just made her acting debut with a short film titled as The Grey Part Of Blue. All we can start of is to talk about the in-built acting roots coming straught from father Shah Rukh Khan.

The short film, The Grey Part Of Blue, which spans over a period of 10 minutes and 4 seconds witnesses Suhana in the character of Sandy. Sandy can be seen travelling in a car along with boyfriend and is super excited to introduce him to her parents. However, things take a toll when they gradually realize that their relationship has met a roadblock and cannot be worked upon any further.

Check out Suhana Khan’s short film below:

Something worth highlighting is Suhana’s natural portrayal. From her expressions to her accent, the star kid manages it all effortlessly and isn’t that the sign of a star? We hope to see her in a Bollywood movie soon too!

Meanwhile, the first look of Suhana from ‘The Grey Part Of Blue’ was shared by her friend and college mate, Theodore Gimeno, which continued trending all over social media sites for long, all thanks to Suhana’s fan clubs.

As per reports, the youngster who is currently in India, by the end of the year will go to an educational institute based in New York for three-four years to train in acting.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!