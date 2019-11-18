Housefull VS Golmaal VS Dhamaal Box Office Comparison: Which Is The Best Comedy Franchise In Bollywood?

Housefull 4 has done outstanding business at the Box Office in the first 3 weeks and is still putting up numbers in 4th week. The film has earned 206 crores approx at the Box Office till 4th Saturday and is all set to touch 210 crores mark soon.

Meanwhile, Housefull 4 has already become the highest Bollywood grosser in the comedy genre by beating Golmaal Again‘s lifetime total of 205.72 crores. Also, the Housefull franchise is now the most successful comedy franchise of Bollywood as it has better earners compared to other two franchises.

Here’s a look at the business of all the movies of Bollywood’s top 3 comedy franchises i.e. Housefull, Golmaal & Dhamaal.

Housefull – 71 crores

Housefull 2 – 114 crores

Housefull 3- 107.70 crores

Housefull 4 –206 crores*

Golmaal – 30 crores

Golmaal 2 – 52 crores

Golmaal 3 – 110 crores

Golmaal Again – 205.72 crores

Dhamaal – 33 crores

Double Dhamaal – 45 crores

Total Dhamaal – 154.30 crores

Housefull 4 stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol & Kriti Kharbanda in lead. The film has been directed by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala has produced it.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is ready to score big this year with another multi-starrer comedy film Good Newwz. The film also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani is slated to release on Dec 27, 2019.

