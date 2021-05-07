Actor Tanmay Ssingh was well received by the audience with his debutant film Sayonee released this year. After his debut musical hit film and Sayonee song by Arijit Singh, viewers can now see him in the latest single Patthar Wargi with Hina Khan.

Just before the release and Tanmay Ssingh has signed three music video deal with one of the Pathar Wargi’s producer Vinay Gupta. A project they will be completing with 3 major composers from music world releasing 3 songs in coming next 3 months.

Patthar Wargi is an emotional romantic song that depicts the girl’s love for her partner. The song has a very beautiful story. Tanmay Ssingh is playing a gangster and madly in love with Hina. But being madly in love doesn’t depict that you respect your love, so this is the great message which we wanna tell is ‘respect your love before it’s too late’.

Tanmay Ssingh says, “The song comes from a great musical team. National Award winner B Praak, who is popular among the youngsters today and the lyricist Jaani have been super hits and my talented friend Ranvir singing it. Generally, singles and video songs mostly cast models, but the director Kamal Chandra wanted an actor for Patthar Wargi, thus my casting was done. Nowadays, story based songs are rarely made. We shot this song in the midst of the global pandemic. You will also see the signature style of B Praak.”

Tanmay Ssingh also talks about Hina Khan and adds, “For the vision of the song Patthar Wargi, Hina Khan, was the perfect and first choice. Hina makes herself comfortable with stars, if your co-actor is excellent then the performance also comes well. Along with her, her team is also extremely cooperative. He further said he had learnt many acting crafts from Hina. Hina had already worked with the director Kamal Chandra in Raanjhanaa. So, she was familiar with the director’s strategy. She makes everyone comfortable and also helped in many scenes. She accepts any project as her own.”

The song Patthar Wargi is presented by T-Series and produced by Anurag Chauhan and Vinay Gupta under the banner of T-Series. This romantic single by Tanmay Ssingh and Hina Khan is directed by Kamal Chandra. T Series will release the song on 14th May 2021.

