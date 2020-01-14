Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: With #ShivsenaIgnoresTanhaji, Netizens Take A Dig At Uddhav Thackeray Led Maharashtra Government

#ShivsenaIgnoresTanhaji: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is enjoying a splendid run at the box office and is being praised for showing the inspiring story of military assistant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Tanaji Malusare. And it’s not a surprise that the major contributing centres are from Maharashtra- Mumbai and Pune. Today, it was learnt that the film has been declared tax free in Uttar Pradesh but surprisingly hasn’t seen the same fate yet in Maharashtra.
Tanhaji was expected to be declared tax free in Maharashtra but still the proclamation about the same hasn’t come from the government, which is why the netizens are bashing Uddhav Thackeray and his political party Shivsena which symbolizes Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his principles.
Twitterati is taking potshots at Maharashtra government and more specifically at Shivsena with #ShivsenaIgnoresTanhaji.
One of the users wrote, ” #ShivSenaIgnoresTanhaji A Deed done speaks for itself Yogi has done it in UP Why wait in Maharashtra Tanhaji belongs to Maharashtra as well as India People who just speak.. have their party named after a great warrior has to ACT NOW UT NOW or NEVER Time is gone 4ever ACT NOW”.
A Deed done speaks for itself
Yogi has done it in UP
Why wait in Maharashtra Tanhaji belongs to Maharashtra as well as India
People who just speak..
have their party named after a great warrior
has to ACT NOW UT NOW or NEVER
Time is gone 4ever
ACT NOW
— jagan (@vjagan) January 14, 2020
Another one wrote, ” Shiv sena se ab Shiv hata dena chahiye aur sirf sena rkhna chahiye #ShivSenaIgnoresTanhaji.”
Shiv sena se ab Shiv hata dena chahiye aur sirf sena rkhna chahiye#ShivSenaIgnoresTanhaji
— Pankaj be cool (@Pankajsh1) January 14, 2020
Trending
Check some of the tweets below:
#ShivSenaIgnoresTanhaji
खुर्चि से बढ़कर है क्या ? https://t.co/w5RPw6yHgW
— ᗩᖇᑌᑎ ᑕᕼᗩᐯᗩᑎ (@ArunChavan51) January 14, 2020
#shivsenaignorestanhaji
तानाजीन्च्या सिनेमाला उत्तर प्रदेश ला टेक्स फ़्री केले पण महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने जी शिवरायान्च्या.. तानाजिंचया अपल्या स्वताच्या मातृभूमीत हा सिनेमा टेक्स फ़्री का केला नाही ? हिन्दुत्व सोडूनच दिले हेच खरे,किन्व्हा ते ठाकरे सरकार तानाजिनचा सन्मानच करत नसावे
— Sangeeta Jadhav (@Sangeet83318196) January 14, 2020
Uddhav Thackeray a backstabber for not declaring Tanhaji tax free in Maharashtra: Delhi BJP's @TajinderBagga #ShivSenaIgnoresTanhaji https://t.co/jGhjbnyqmc
— Pravin Agrawal (@pravinagrawal21) January 14, 2020
Chhapak is tax-free in Maharashtra but not Tanaji! Not a surprise. Maharashtra and its history take the back seat under the khichdi government. #ShivSenaIgnoresTanhaji
— Shubham Joshi (@Shubhamjo7) January 14, 2020
Uddhav is there any Marathi pride left in you? Maratha hero Tanaji doesn’t mean anything to you but Chhapak does. How long will you continue pleasing Congress? #ShivSenaIgnoresTanhaji pic.twitter.com/wfYG7FHp1A
— Anish Agrawal (@AnishAgrawal203) January 14, 2020
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!