Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: With #ShivsenaIgnoresTanhaji, Netizens Take A Dig At Uddhav Thackeray Led Maharashtra Government

#ShivsenaIgnoresTanhaji: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is enjoying a splendid run at the box office and is being praised for showing the inspiring story of military assistant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Tanaji Malusare. And it’s not a surprise that the major contributing centres are from Maharashtra- Mumbai and Pune. Today, it was learnt that the film has been declared tax free in Uttar Pradesh but surprisingly hasn’t seen the same fate yet in Maharashtra.

Tanhaji was expected to be declared tax free in Maharashtra but still the proclamation about the same hasn’t come from the government, which is why the netizens are bashing Uddhav Thackeray and his political party Shivsena which symbolizes Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his principles.

Twitterati is taking potshots at Maharashtra government and more specifically at Shivsena with #ShivsenaIgnoresTanhaji.

One of the users wrote, ” #ShivSenaIgnoresTanhaji A Deed done speaks for itself Yogi has done it in UP Why wait in Maharashtra Tanhaji belongs to Maharashtra as well as India People who just speak.. have their party named after a great warrior has to ACT NOW UT NOW or NEVER Time is gone 4ever ACT NOW”.

Another one wrote, ” Shiv sena se ab Shiv hata dena chahiye aur sirf sena rkhna chahiye #ShivSenaIgnoresTanhaji.”

Check some of the tweets below:

Uddhav Thackeray a backstabber for not declaring Tanhaji tax free in Maharashtra: Delhi BJP's @TajinderBagga #ShivSenaIgnoresTanhaji https://t.co/jGhjbnyqmc — Pravin Agrawal (@pravinagrawal21) January 14, 2020

Chhapak is tax-free in Maharashtra but not Tanaji! Not a surprise. Maharashtra and its history take the back seat under the khichdi government. #ShivSenaIgnoresTanhaji — Shubham Joshi (@Shubhamjo7) January 14, 2020

Uddhav is there any Marathi pride left in you? Maratha hero Tanaji doesn’t mean anything to you but Chhapak does. How long will you continue pleasing Congress? #ShivSenaIgnoresTanhaji pic.twitter.com/wfYG7FHp1A — Anish Agrawal (@AnishAgrawal203) January 14, 2020

