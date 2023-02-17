Actor Sharad Kelkar has welcomed a new member into his family, a dog named Rayaa. While informing his fans about the new family member, he took to Instagram and posted a picture of the tiny fur ball resting on his chest with its eyes shut.

As for Sharad, the versatile artist will be lending his voice as ‘Wolverine’ in the Amazon Audieble’s Hindi adaptation of ‘Wastelanders’ and became a member of the Marvel family. The actor informed about this news on instagram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The actor posted a heartwarming picture and captioned it saying: “Meet RAYAA #newmember #cute #tiny #toypoodle #kesha.” The post by Sharad Kelkar received many comments and reactions from his fans.

Take a look at it below :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharad Kelkar (@sharadkelkar)

Recently, Sharad Kelkar was recently seen in the Marathi historical epic, Har Har Mahadev that has been winning hearts. Also, he has joined the cast of Rohit Shetty’s much awaited cop drama ‘Indian Police Force’.

For more Bollywood stories, stay tuned to koimoi.com

Must Read: Vijay Sethupathi & Abhishek Bachchan To Play Larger Than Life Characters In Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Next? No, It’s Not A Bollywood vs South Lead Scenario!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News