‘Talkative’ Deepika Padukone Posts School Teacher’s Remarks, Ranveer Singh’s Reaction Is Hilarious!

Deepika Padukone is one of the most amazing Bollywood actresses. She has won our hearts with wonderful performances. The Piku actress often shares some insight of her life through her social media posts. Whether it’s childhood throwback photos or posts from her film sets, DP knows how to make her fans today.

A few hours ago, the dimpled actress shared her school report in which her teachers have given hilarious remarks of how she was as a student. One of the remarks by her teacher reads – “Deepika is very talktative in class” and she captioned this post, “Oh!🤷🏽‍♀️

Another teacher’s remark reads, “Deepika must learn to follow instructions” to which she gave the caption, “Hmmmmm…🤔”.

The third remark reads, “Deepika tends to day dream” and the caption is “Really!?!?😲”

Check out all the posts below:

Well, Deepika Padukone seems like a calm and quiet person, but she surely a riot during her school days!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. The film is based on the true story of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and it will hit the screens next year.

She is also a part of Kabir Khan’s ‘83. The film stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone will portray his wife, Romi Dev.

’83 is based on India’s 1983 World Cup victory. The film is set to release next year. This will be Ranveer and Deepika’s 5th film after Goliyon Ki Raasleela – Ram Leela, Finding Fanny, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

