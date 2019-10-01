Sanjay Kapoor’s Daughter Shanaya Kapoor’s Belly Moves Are Winning The Internet!

Star kids have always been in the limelight for everything they do. Be it Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little munchkin Taimur or Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana, the paparazzi is always eager to know what they are upto. Even though these star kids aren’t a part of the industry yet, they already have a huge fan following. Amongst them is Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who has won several hearts with her posts time and again.

Shanaya has always managed to attract the paps and today yet again her groovy moves have made it to the headline. Shanaya has been learning belly dance for quite a while now and a video of one of her practices has surfaced online. She can be seen busting some classic belly moves and this is winning the internet.

Talking about the video, we can see Shanaya perform some belly dance moves to solo drum beats and we think she is a pro at it. The video was shared by a belly dancer and Tahitian instructor Sanjana Muthreja. Shanaya is seen wearing a black costume and looks quite a delight in the video. Earlier, Sanjana had teased her followers with a boomerang video that showed her and Shanaya practising a step while sitting on their knees.







Sanjana’s supporters were starstruck to see the video and showered love for Shanaya for her dancing skills. A fan wrote, “Shanaya aahhh!! Next sensational actress from Kapoor legacy for sure.” Another commented, “What a performance.”

Shanaya is eager to enter Bollywood and work for films. Earlier, she had accompanied Janhvi and the team of Gunjan Saxena to Lucknow for the shoot. She worked as assistant director for the film. Proud parent – Sanjay even shared a picture of her while talking about how she was sweating in the sun and wrote, “My Hardworking daughter shooting in 41 degrees as an assistant director, warm welcome to the film industry #day20.”

Talking about her acting debut, Sanjay had earlier told ETimes in an interview, “Shanaya will definitely mark her presence in Bollywood, she will work in films and everything, but it is nothing like I am going to launch her or produce her debut movie.”

