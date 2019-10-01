Bigg Boss 13, Day 1, Written Update: Begins With Racist Remarks, Forceful Fights & The SEXY Ameesha Patel!

TV reality show, Bigg Boss 13, has started its exciting journey like every year but the only difference is that the contestants starting from Rashami Desai to Paras Chhabra are on their toes since Day 1. The season has begun with creating forceful controversies around racism, fights but the only rescue to it all is ‘Malkin’ Ameesha who makes her sizzling hot appearance twice and how!

Below are the highlights of Bigg Boss 13 Day 1 starting from fights to tasks and hot performances!

Daily Task:

Well, to begin with – the contestants were allotted a food task in order to gain their weekly ration! They were supposed to collect items from one end of the basket to another – but the twist remained that they had to pass the items from mouth to mouth and collect as many items as they can. However, the amusing part of it remained when Rashami and Mahira Sharma discussed about foul smell of other contestants’ mouths!

Another task in the latter half of the episode involved only the boys in the task titled as ‘Malkin Chahati Hai’. While Siddharth walking the ramp, Abu raping in the pool for Ameesha, amongst others; the result turned out with Paras and Asim getting black hearts. What it denotes is only going to be known in the upcoming episodes.

Fights:

Post the premiere spat between Asim Riaz and Paras, the rifts continued with the latter poking Asim time and again. In one of the conversations, Asim used the word ‘kaalo’ (for Black people) which raged Paras to slam him for the racist remarks. Although, the clarifications came in, it only looked like a forceful fight was being tried to put after a point. Clearly, this newly started grudges between the two is going to a have a journey of its own!

On the other hand the gossips too have started with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami and Dalljeit Kaur cribbing over the hygiene issues in the washroom and Mahira Sharma cribbing to Arti Singh about the cold vibes Devoleena gives her!

The Sizzling Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel entered the house twice for the two aforesaid mention tasks. While during her first appearance she entered grooving to the tunes of her hit song Kaho Na Pyaar Hai in an cold shoulder top and white denim, she later even gave a hot performance in the pool on her song ‘Lazy Lamhe’ in a yellow attire. Honestly, amidst all the controversies – Ameesha’s hotness is one relief we’re totally looking forward to!

Well, that was all about Day 1. Whom are you rooting for this season? Let us know in the comment section!

