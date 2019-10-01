Bigg Boss 13’s Koena Mitra On Plastic Surgery Discussions: “No One Talks About It As If It’s A Crime Or A Sin”

Koena Mitra feels she is the most difficult human being she has ever come across, and hence it will be a challenge to adjust with complete strangers inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Talking to IANS, Koena said: “See, I am the most difficult human I know (laughs). I don’t know who is going to be more difficult but I know that this show isn’t easy.”

When quizzed about how comfortable she is with cooking and doing other household chores, the model turned actress said all these she doesn’t find challenging because for her the only challenge will be adjusting with other contestants inside the house. She said: “Housework is no challenge for me. My challenge would be living in this house with many strangers. I don’t know who they are and I don’t know them either. When I see them, I don’t think I will find a friend there because I haven’t heard from any friend or anybody (known to me) who are going for this show.”

Koena is a contestant in the 13th season of Bigg Boss and is looking for some adventure inside the house. She expressed, “The show offers a lot of adventure, it has a strong fan base. My sister and cousins were thrilled when they got to know that I have said yes to this show. Adventure is my biggest attraction and the show has a loyal set of viewers.”

How does it feel to be a contestant at bigg boss? Koena shared, “After many years! At the age of 18, I had participated in a beauty pageant. I represented India and won the title. That was my last competition. First and last. After that, I never really took part in any competition or reality show. This is my first (reality show) experience and it is going to be an adventurous journey!”

Koena was also asked about her plastic surgery and it has always made news. About the same, she told Bombay Times, “I want to ask you this question. This is the worst-kept story of our industry. Many have done it and many do it, but no one talks about it, as if it’s a crime or a sin. It’s a part of my story, so I didn’t mind talking about it. I gave statements and that’s why yeh peecha nahi chhodta.”

She further added, “Even though it’s been eight-nine years since people don’t stop asking me about it. Also, why are only women trapped and attacked when it comes to cosmetic enhancement? You are fine with 60 and 50-year-old men from our industry with no wrinkles and a head full of hair looking like they have returned to their 20s! The film industry is extremely kind and welcoming and never stopped offering me work. I may not have taken something up because of creative disagreements or quality of work.”

However, the actress feels it will be difficult if her fans expect her to look perfect all the time inside the house. She said, “Fans see you on hoardings, posters, on the screen with perfect makeup, perfect hair, perfect clothes etc. Perfection is such a hunger! Especially when it comes to actors and stars, they always expect perfection. I just hope people don’t expect perfection day and night, it is not possible. When you are cooking in the kitchen, you can’t be having curled and perfect hair. I will have to look simple, I’ll be the way I am at home.

Koena also informed that if she doesn’t have any work commitments, then she prefers to be at home in Kolkata for Durga puja and spend time with her family and friends.

On the work front, Koena Mitra is planning to turn producer. She revealed that she has received some really nice scripts and is eager to produce both movies and web series once she is done with the reality show.

