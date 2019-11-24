Tahira Kashyap: “We Are Born With Super Powers Just Like The Powerpuff Girls”

Filmmaker and writer Tahira Kashyap Khurrana feels it is important for people to believe in themselves.

“We all have the power to change and I strongly believe that we are born with super powers just like The Powerpuff Girls. We must tap into that part of ourselves more often, which stems from wisdom, self-belief and faith,” Tahira said while lending her support to Cartoon Network’s campaign #PowerToChange.

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has also lent her support to the campaign, sharing how popular animated series “The Powerpuff Girls” inspired her in life.

“The Powerpuff Girls have inspired me tremendously. I relate to them because of their leadership qualities, team work and the way they believe in spreading happiness. Everyone has the power to change, the right to dream and it does not matter who you are or where you come from,” Ashwiny added.

