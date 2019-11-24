BREAKING! Daniel Craig Confirms ‘No Time To Die’ As His Last James Bond Film

Hollywood actor Daniel Craig, who has been playing the fictional spy James Bond in the popular film franchise since 2005, is “done” essaying the role.

The actor confirmed it during an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Friday, reports people.com.

“Are you done with Bond,” asked host Stephen Colbert, to which Craig, 51, replied, “Yes.”

“It’s done,” he added.

Earlier in the week, Craig also opened up about moving on. “Someone else needs to have a go,” he told German outlet Express, according to Esquire.

Craig’s last outing as Bond will be in the forthcoming movie “No Time to Die”, which is set to release in April 2020.

Earlier this year, after wrapping up the film, Craig discussed his complicated relationship with the franchise.

“This may be hard to believe,” Craig told The Sunday Times, “but I love the fact I’m Bond. We’re in rare air, making Bond movies. It is one of the most intense, fulfilling things I’ve ever done, but it takes a lot of energy and I’m getting old. I’m getting creaky.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!