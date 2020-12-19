Tahir Raj Bhasin Encourages People To Go Plastic-Free

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin makes a strong case to abolish plastic from our lives. Insisting that people should limit the use of plastic, he points at how the idea was being out to practice on the set of his upcoming film, Looop Lapeta.

The shooting of the film started last month and the makers made some arrangements to limit the use of plastic. While steel bottles are provided to the crew members in order to go plastic-free, Tahir‘s co-star in the film Taapsee Pannu recently shared a picture of a bottle inscribed with her name and wrote: “Keeping us plastic-free on the sets of ‘Looop Lapeta’.”

Adding to that, Tahir Raj Bhasin said: “It’s a great initiative and I encourage everyone to participate in making our nation plastic-free and therefore cleaner.”

The film ‘Looop Lapeta’ is a remake of the German film ‘Run Lola Run’. The Hindi remake is directed by Aakash Bhatia.

What are your thoughts on Tahir Raj Bhasin’s take on making a nation – a plastic-free one? Tell us in the comments below.

