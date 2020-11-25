Taapsee Pannu is one actress in Bollywood who believes in giving it back to the trolls and with a bang. The Thappad actress is winning the internet yet again with her savage reply to a troll who called her a ‘Faltu Heroine’.

Advertisement

Taapsee was recently shooting for Rashmi Rocket and was giving a sneak-peek to her fans through pictures from the sets on her Instagram handle.

Advertisement

Our favourite Bollywood celebrities often receive love and hate on social media and something similar happened with Taapsee Pannu. A user on Instagram texted her and wrote, ‘Faltu Heroine’ and sharing the same on her Instagram story Taapsee replied, “Exactly kya utha utha ke? Kyunki uthaya toh hai maine, standard but aapko shayad nahi samajh aaye.”

Sharing yet another story on her Instagram, the Thappad actress captioned it, “O hooooo. Very persistent you are. 4-5 baar aur likho please toh shayad maan jau.”

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu shared a still from the sets of Rashmi Rocket updating her fans on the schedule wrap and captioned her picture, “The boot camp-like schedule 1 gets done, now running towards the lola family. Going to have a very chill cool stopover with the looopers. The best unwinding I could’ve asked for! This is going to be ‘crazy’ fun. #RashmiRocket to #LooopLapeta”

Taapsee will now start shooting for Loop Lapeta which also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin in a pivotal role. Besides these two films, the Thappad actress has an interesting line-up of films in the near future including Haseen Dillruba and Shabash Mithu.

Kudos to Taapsee Pannu for always giving it back in the face of trolls and not shying away from speaking her mind wherever needed!

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput News: A Petition Filed In Madhya Pradesh HC Requesting Ban On A Short Film Based On SSR

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube