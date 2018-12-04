Taapsee Pannu To Showcase Mulk & Manmarziyaan To Festival Audience In Marrakesh, Florence

Actress Taapsee Pannu says she is excited to take her films Mulk and Manmarziyaan to the festival audiences in Marrakesh and Florence.

Taapsee tweeted on Monday night: “After whirlwind like crazy weeks I am finally off to a work holiday. While I show my two beautiful gems of this year, Mulk and Manmarziyaan to the festival audience, I shall enjoy visiting the unticked cities of Marrakesh and Florence in my bucket list.”

While Mulk is about a Muslim family trying to reclaim its lost honour, Manmarziyaan is a love story set in Punjab.

Taapsee will next be seen on the silver screen in Badla along with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.