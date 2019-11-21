Taapsee Pannu Calls Vicky Kaushal-Jacqueline Fernandez Her Worst Co-Stars Because Of Legit Reasons

Taapsee Pannu is defiantly not someone to mince her words. And when Taapsee recently made her appearance on Neha Dhupia’s much-loved podcast chat show’s 4th season, No Filter Neha, she spoke at length about a lot of things. Right from the constant attention, she gets from Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel to who have her worst co-stars been, Taapsee spilled the beans on various matters.

For an actress who has done varied films like Chashme Baddoor, Baby, Pink, Naam Shabana, Judwaa 2 and most recently Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee has also worked with a lot of celebrated Bollywood actors. And now, when Neha Dhupia quizzed Taapsee on who her worst co-stars have been so far, the actress was quick to name Vicky Kaushal and Jacqueline Fernandez!

But before you get your horses running afore, here’s the real reason why Taapsee tags the two exceptionally talented actors as her worst co-stars. Pannu was quoted on the show saying, “I’ll say two of them – Jacqueline because she is so freaking hot and has hot body, which I was struggling to match up to it in Judwaa 2 and I was like I just hope I don’t put myself to shame. And the other one which I had a difficult time, which I told also is Vicky because I was always so conscious that I should not lose out to him in the scene because he is just so good.”

Meanwhile, Taapsee has on the work front recently wrapped up shooting for Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad that will feature her essay the role of novelist and poet Amrita Pritam.

