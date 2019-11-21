Darbar: Rajinikanth’s Action Thriller Gets Preponed!

Kollywood megastar Rajinikanth happens to be in talks all over following his upcoming release Darbar. The post productional work of the film is going in full pace. It was only recently when Rajinikanth wrapped the dubbing of his character Aaditya Arunasalam in the action thriller.

The latest news related to the film is, the release date of the film has been preponed by a day. Yes, you read it right. The film which was originally slated to release on 10th January will now release on 9th January.

The film is sure to have a great run at the box office, as it will be having a five day weekend following leave on the auspicious occasion of Pongal.

Talking about Darbar, the film is one of the most awaited releases. The action thriller also stars Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar along with others.

One will get to see the megastar in the role of a cop after a long gap of 27 years. So far the motion poster and posters of the film have been very well received by cine-goers.

Fans and moviegoers are now eagerly waiting for updates related to the film’s teaser, trailer, and music.

The Rajinikanth starrer is been helmed by AR Murugadoss and it is been produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions.

The music for the film is been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Darbar will hit on big screens in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi languages.

