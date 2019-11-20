Darbar: SP Balasubrahmanyam To Croon Rajinikanth’s Entry Song In The Action Thriller

The post productional work of megastar Rajinikanth starrer Darbar is in full swing from the past couple of weeks. It was just recently when the film’s director AR Murugadoss announced that Thalaivar has finished the dubbing session of his character Aaditya Arunasalam.

The film happens to be in news all across and without a doubt it is one of the most awaited releases. The action thriller has Rajinikanth in the role of a cop almost after a long gap of 27 years.

The latest news related to the Rajini starrer is, as per a report from indiaglitz.com, legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam will be lending his voice for the entrance track which has been titled Summa Kizhi.

The music for the songs in Darbar is been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

It is for the first time where the director-actor duo of Murugadoss and Rajinikanth have teamed up for a film.

Major portion of the action thriller has been shot in Mumbai.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also has Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar along with others.

The Rajinikanth starrer is been produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Production company.

Darbar will hit big screen in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

The Rajinikanth starrer will hit big screens on 15th January on the auspicious occasion of the Tamil festival Pongal.

