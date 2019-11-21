Nagarjuna To Play THIS Interesting Character In Brahmastra As He Reunites With Amitabh Bachchan After Decades

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has become one of the most awaited films since a very long time and the makers are just stretching the release date further. While one of the highlights of the film is South superstar Nagarjuna, this morning we got to know some hot gossip about his character and below is all that you want to know.

Brahmastra is a reunion for the South star Nagarjuna and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. According to reports in Mumbai mirror, the south superstar will be playing an archaeologist in the film and has also shot for the same in Varanasi in June.

“Nagarjuna’s character, along with his students, undertakes an expedition to restore an ancient temple along the banks of the Ganga,” said a source close to the development.

Talking about how the actor will be introduced in the film, he added, “An important event leads Shiva and Isha to Nagarjuna. The story unfolds in the ancient temple city before moving to the Himalayas. The film’s antagonists, Mouni Roy and Saurav Gurjar, also come into play because of Nagarjuna’s track. The adventure kicks off after all of them come face-to-face in Varanasi. A high-octane action sequence featuring them was shot earlier in the year.”

It was last year when Ranbir Kapoor was asked about his ambitious project as he called it a supernatural fairy tale. He said, “It is actually a supernatural romantic fairy tale at heart. Ayan will never make a character that doesn’t have truth to it, or which is unbelievable. It’s too early to talk about the film, but it is something I am terribly excited about.”

Ayan had earlier said about the film, “It’s a modern-day film set in India as it exists today. But the reason it’s called Brahmastra is because the energies, wisdom, powers in the film come from ancient India. That’s all I would say. There are some costumes, maybe not the way you’d expect them to be.”

Brahmastra bankrolled by Dharma Productions and helmed by Ayan is aiming for a summer 2020 release.

