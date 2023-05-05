Advertisement

Actress Swara Bhasker, who was spotted attending the screening of Afwaah, was seen telling the paparazzi to talk to her like they did with supermodel Gigi Hadid during her visit to the country for the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre last month.

Videos of paparazzi saying ‘ikde (this side)’ to Gigi, while asking her to pose had gone viral social media.

Now a clip shared by paparazzi members shows Swara Bhasker from the ‘Afwaah’ screening.

The video shows Swara Bhasker posing in a purple saree as photographers continued to call her by her name. Swara is seen telling them, “Ikde bolo nahi to nahi dekhenge. Jaise Gigi Hadid ko bola, waise humse baat karo aap. Jo aapka Hollywood ka standard hai abhi (Say ikde otherwise I won’t pose that way. Talk to me like you spoke to Gigi Hadid, like your Hollywood standard these days).”

Swara was last seen in the film ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’. She will next be seen in ‘Mrs. Falani’.

