Sussanne Khan’s Temporary Workspace At Hrithik Roshan’s Place Is A Sight Worth Seeing

Recently, Actor Hrithik Roshan said that his ex-wife Sussanne Khan has temporarily moved out of her house to stay with him so that they can co-parent their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, amid the lockdown Now Sussanne Khan has taken to her Instagram handle to share her ‘temporary workspace’ with a stunning view.

She made a ‘put together’ desk (made of flat cushion seats from an existing sofa seating composition that were in this space, and then put a low lying coffee table on top and…there it was her perfect desk!) with a view of the glorious Arabian Sea.

She captioned it – My temporary ‘home workspace’ was interestingly put together to bring a little element of play while I work. The funny thing is, my time on this ‘put together’ desk (made of flat cushion seats from an existing sofa seating composition that we had in this space, and then we put a low lying coffee table on top and…there it was my perfect desk!) with a view of the glorious Arabian Sea and an isolated Juhu beach, this is a visual which honestly I shouldn’t get used to!.

Hrithik and Sussanne got divorced in 2014 but continue to remain friends. The former couple also goes on vacations together with the kids. Hrithik was last seen in the movie War and he has Krrish 4 in the line-up.

