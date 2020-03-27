Megastar Chiranjeevi Makes Best Use Of Lockdown By Watering Plants At Terrace Garden

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi who was last seen on the big screen in period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been in news following his next Acharya, and also for his debut in social media. The actor who received a warm welcome on Social Media from South biggies like Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Jr.NTR among others, today morning took to his Instagram to share a picture with a caption that had his fans and followers appreciating him.

The actor in the picture is seen watering his plants amidst the ongoing lockdown and halt in the shoot. Which otherwise is next to impossible following his hectic and jam-packed schedule.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi has a big film in his kitty in the form of Koratala Siva’s social actioner Acharya. The film has actress Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady.

Acharya will have Chiranjeevi as a Naxalite.

The film has been in news ever since its inception late last year. Earlier there were reports about Mahesh Babu having a cameo as a fierce student. But now as per the latest reports, the roll has landed in Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan’s kitty.

However, an official confirmation about the same is yet to be made by the makers.

Acharya is being bankrolled by Ram Charan’s production banner Konidela Production company.

Acharya is slated to hit big screens later this year.

