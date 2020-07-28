Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. As the news of his death broke, the whole country and his fans were left shocked. It was an unbelievable news for everyone and there are so many people who are still struggling to come to terms with it. The cause of his death was said to be suicide, but the investigation still is underway.

There have been many allegations on Bollywood fraternity all this while. A lot of people have alleged Bollywood bigwigs for pushing Sushant to his limits. Many celebs like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Bhatt and others were called by Mumbai Police to record their statements. However, the family of Sushant had not spoken about it so far.

But, the latest report is that Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh has now filed an FIR against Rhea for abetting his suicide. According to ABP Live report, Sushant’s father has filed a complaint against Rhea in Patna’s Rajeev Nagar Police Station for using him for financial gains. Reportedly, a four-member police team from Patna has also reached Mumbai.

It has been learnt that the complaint has been filed against a total of 5 people which includes Rhea Chakraborty as well.

Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty had requested Home Minister Amit Shah to do a CBI inquiry regarding the death mystery of Sushant Singh Rajput.

