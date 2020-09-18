Sushant Singh Rajput News: CBI's SIT Apprises Top Officials Of Developments

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the nation’s premier investigating agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Friday met senior officials and apprised them of the findings into the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The team, which returned from Mumbai almost a month after recording the statements of several people and recreating the crime scene met the senior officials of the agency and briefed them about their investigation.

According to agency sources, CBI Superintendent of Police (SP) Nupur Prasad and Deputy SP Anil Yadav met the senior officials at the agency headquarters and apprised them about the development in the case so far.

The CBI had registered a case on August 6 on the orders of the Central government following the recommendation from the Bihar government on the complaint of Sushant’s father K. K. Singh.

The CBI team before going to Mumbai recorded the statement of Sushant’s elder sister Rani Singh and father.

A team of the CBI’s SIT led by Prasad had gone to Mumbai along with the members of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) on August 20, a day after the Supreme Court gave its nod for a federal agency probe into the death of Sushant.

The CBI team was exempted from the mandatory quarantine of 14 days by the BMC. The CBI team stayed at the DRDO guest house, which also acted as its makeshift office. The team collected the documents relating to the investigation by the Mumbai Police and the statements it recorded in the matter.

The CBI team also visited the flat of Sushant, where he was found dead on June 14 along with the CFSL team and recreated the crime scene. The CBI team also met the doctors of the Cooper Hospital, who performed the post-mortem of Sushant and collected the reports. The team had also visited the Waterstone resort, where Sushant stayed for a few months.

During its stay in Mumbai, the CBI team was also joined by the team of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which also visited the Mont Blanc Apartment where Sushant was found dead. The entire crime scene was recreated in the presence of the late actor’s sister Mitu Singh and flatmate Siddharth Pithani, personal staff Neeraj Singh, Keshav Bachne and Dipesh Sawant.

The AIIMS forensic team will be sharing its findings with the CBI team on September 20. The CBI team during its stay in Mumbai also recorded the statement of Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, Pithani, former manager Shruti Modi, talent manager Jaya Saha and several others.

To know the real cause of the death of Sushant, the CBI team has questioned Rhea, Showik, Pithani and his personal staff multiple times to know what happened between June 8 to 14. Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are also probing the money laundering angle and the drug angle in the case. The NCB has arrested Rhea, Showik, Miranda, Sawant and several others in connection with the case.

