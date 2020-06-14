It was yet another black day for Bollywood. Recently, we lost two legends – Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. While we were coming to terms with that, there came Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate news. The Kedarnath actor committed suicide at his Bandra residence.

The Police officials a while ago confirmed the news. It is being said that Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from depression. Others even suggest that the financial crisis remained another factor. However, there are no final words to any of it now. Celebs like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn amongst others took to Twitter to pay their last tributes.

Soon after the news of Sushant’s death broke out, people started gathering below his residence. Pictures of police officers, media persons as well as the general public are surfacing the internet. The late actor’s close friend Mukesh Chhabra too has arrived at his house.

Furthermore, Sushant’s body has been taken from his residence. Police officials have shifted it to hospital in order to carry the procedure of post-mortem.

Friends and close relatives have even gathered at the Chhichhore actor’s native house in Bihar. His entire family members reside there.

“Bihar: People gather outside #SushantSinghRajput’s residence in Patna, where his family resides. The actor committed suicide in Mumbai today,” reported ANI.

Check out the pictures and videos below:

He was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore and his Dil Bechara is awaiting the release.

May Sushant Singh Rajput’s soul rest in peace!

