Sushant Singh Rajput Death: PM Narendra Modi Mourns The Actor’s Demise

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has sent shock waves, and we still cannot believe that the actor has left the world. While B-town has been expressing their grief, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has also reacted to the actor’s untimely death.

For the unversed, Sushant committed suicide at his Bandra residence. The actor was found hanging in his flat today. Early reports suggest that he was battling with depression and was not feeling well since the past few days. The police investigation is on and his body has been sent for post mortem.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now reacted to Sushant’s death. PM Modi wrote how Sushant excelled in the field of art and inspired many. He also expressed how shocked he is with his demise.

In his tweet, PM Modi wrote, “Sushant Singh Rajput…a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

Sushant Singh Rajput…a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2020

Sushant was last seen in Chhichhore and had a film Dil Bechara ready for release.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!