RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: From Akshay Kumar To Ajay Devgn - Celebs Mourn The Death Of Ever-Smiling Actor
No one can still believe that Sushant Singh Rajput is no more. According to reports, the actor committed suicide in his Bandra residence, where he was living alone during the lockdown. Just like all of us, Sushant’s contemporaries are also not able to process the news. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and others have reacted to the news, and below is what they have to say.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai house. It is being said that the actor was not feeling well for the past few days. Reports also claim that the actor was battling with depression. Post mortem reports are awaited and further investigations are on.

Reacting to the news, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless…I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor…may God give strength to his family.”

“At a loss for words.. So shocked to hear about #SushantSinghRajput’s demise. My condolences with his family,” wrote Sanjay Dutt.

Ajay Devgn also expressed his shock and prayed for his soul. He wrote, “The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is truly sad. What a tragic loss Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace.”

We offer our deepest condolences to his family and we pray that Sushant Singh Rajput’s soul rests in peace.

