KGF: Chapter 2: Yash FINALLY Clears The Air Around Film’s Direct OTT Release

From the past number of weeks, there have been strong speculations stating Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 will be getting a direct OTT to release instead of theatres. Though the makers have already confirmed that film will be released in theatres first, the speculations and rumours about the film releasing first on the OTT platform just refuse to die.

However, recently Yash himself rubbished the so-called speculations and rumours. The Kannada actor stated that the film will be first released in theatres and not on the OTT platform.

Yash said, “There is absolutely no question of releasing KGF 2 on the OTT platform. The entire film is designed as a big-screen experience. My director Prashanth Neel and I know what audiences’ expectations are. They want everything to be much larger much more lavish than in the first film. I can’t let down my fans. Never,” reports Bollywood Hungama.

Following the humongous success of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 1, the sequel happens to be one of the most awaited releases of the year in the Indian film industry.

The shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 is almost finished, except for few important portions which will be canned post lockdown. The post-production of the film is in the full process.

The Yash starrer has Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist and Raveena Tandon in a key role. The actioner helmed by Prashanth Neel is slated to release on 23rd October during Dussehra weekend.

KGF: Chapter 2 will hit big screens in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

