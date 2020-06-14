Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Lively Picture Of Late Rishi Kapoor & It’s Making Us Emotional

Late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is being remembered by his fans and friends every day. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan too misses his “Naseeb” co-star a lot.

Taking to Instagram, Big B posted a picture of the late veteran actor, praising his “lip-sync” skills.

“No one but no one could lip-sync a song as perfectly as Rishi Kapoor .. just look at the passion in his expression .. !! Even at this age and at an event the genuineness .. simply unbeatable,” Amitabh Bachchan wrote.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the image shared by Amitabh Bachchan, Kapoor can be seen singing and dancing with director Karan Johar and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Reacting to the post, Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented a “folded hand” emoji on it.

Filmmaker Farah Khan commented: “I agree. The Best.”

The late actor breathed his last on April 30. He had been battling leukemia for the past two years. He was 67.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!