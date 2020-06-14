Divyanka Tripathi Visits A Doctor Amid ‘Corona Times’ But Fans, There’s Nothing To Worry About!

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya paid a visit to her dentist in “corona times”.

Divyanka Tripathi shared a photograph on Instagram. In the picture, the actress, who is popularly known as Ishita from the show “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”, is seen in a mask posing with her dentist, who is dressed in full PPE kit.

“See! I am flashing my pearlies. Unlucky you for missing the spectacular display! #DentistVisit in #CoronaTimes,”Divyanka captioned the image, which currently has 206K likes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Divyanka Tripathi, who is married to TV actor Vivek Dahiya, rose to prominence with her double role in the show “Banoo Main Teri Dulhann” but has gained massive fandom with show “Ye Hai Mohabbatein”

Divyanka Tripathi reprised her role Ishita for “Yeh Hai Chahatein”, a spin-off series of “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”.

Divyanka and Vivek will soon start their own production house called One Reason Films. The banner was registered two years ago.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!