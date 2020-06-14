Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide At Mumbai Residence

Bollywood has witnessed yet another heartbreaking news. Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide a while back. The news broke in just now, and fans along with his friends are in shock.

As per reports doing the rounds, Sushant was dealing with depression. If rumours are to be believed, it was his house help who called the police. He informed that the actor hanged himself to death in his bedroom. While there remains no official confirmation until now, it has definitely left us all in shock.

Sushant Singh Rajput was just 34 years old. The actor was almost at the peak of his career. With projects like M.S Dhoni, Chhichhore amongst others, fans have loved his work. In fact, he had garnered a massive loyal fan base for himself over the years.

