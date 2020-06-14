“Kangana Ranaut Is Gutsy & A Self-Made Woman,” Says Ramya Krishnan

Ramya Krishnan needs no introduction. The Baahubali actress has been ruling down south for over 3 decades with her power-packed performances and with her versatility. The actress who was last seen in web series Queen, where she portrayed former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, is all praises for Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut who will next be seen in AL Vijay’s much-awaited Thalaivi, a biopic on J.Jayalalithaa, was showered with praises by Ramya Krishnan.

As per a report from filmfare.com, the veteran actress was quoted saying, “Kangana is a gutsy, wonderful and self-made woman. I am actually her admirer and she is another Queen.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is occupied with Thalaivi, while Ramya Krishnan will next be seen in Vijay Deverakonda’s Fighter. Reportedly, the actress in action drama will be seen playing Vijay’s mother.

Ramya Krishnan has also been in headlines from last evening following her alleged questioning by Chennai Police. Over 100 liquor were seized bottles from her car.

Reportedly, Ramya Krishnan who was also accompanied by her sister along with their driver was taken in the custody for questioning. She and her sister were let off but the driver was arrested.

As per the latest reports, the actress later bailed the driver.

However, an official statement regarding the entire incident is yet to be made by Ramya Krishnan.

