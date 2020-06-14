WHOA! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah Fame Disha Vakani Was A Part Of THIS Aamir Khan’s Magnum Opus

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and its cast continue to amaze us with some interesting facts. We earlier learnt that Munmun Dutta and Disha Vakani shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai, respectively. In today’s piece, we’ll be taking a look at one more interesting revelation.

Once again it’s about Disha Vakani. We all know, before gaining fame with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she was part of Hrithik Roshan-Aishwarya Rai’s Jodhaa Akbar. But much before that, she was even a part of Aamir Khan’s 2005 magnum opus. Read on to know more.

Yes, Disha Vakani had an appearance in 2005’s release, Mangal Pandey- The Rising. The film had Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji and Ameesha Patel in key roles. Speaking about Disha’s role, she was seen as a courtesan in the film named Yasmin. She had an appearance of split seconds.

Meanwhile, the rumours of Disha Vakani’s comeback in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are creating waves on the internet. She is said to join the show post lockdown. Addressing the same, producer Asit Kumarr Modi said, “Let the shoot resume first, there is no point commenting or discussing this right now. This is not the proper time to speak about what will happen and just speaking for the heck of it because we are all still figuring out a systematic way to first begin the shoot. First, the shoot should begin, and then we will have a little more clarity on how things will be taken forward.”

Well, while we still wait for Disha Vakani to make her grand comeback, fans are happy that the shoot of the show will resume soon.

