Sushant Singh Rajput’s LAST Post Was On His Late Mother & It’s Leaving Us Heart-Broken Beyond Belief

Sushant Singh Rajput was amongst the most sought-after actor in Bollywood. The actor committed suicide at his Bandra residence today afternoon. The news has left the entire industry as well as the fans baffled. While the reasons yet remain unconfirmed, it is being said that the actor was battling depression.

The news has come in days after his manager Disha Salian committing suicide. She jumped from the 14th floor of her residence. Sushant even reacted to the news sharing that he was in disbelief. No one ever could think that the Chhichhore actor himself was contemplating anything like this.

What’s also heart-breaking is Sushant Singh Rajput’s last Instagram post. The actor had posted a picture of his mother with an emotional note. For the unversed, the Kedarnath actor’s mother passed away in 2002 when he was just 16-year-old.

“Blurred past evaporating from teardrops Unending dreams carving an arc of smile And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two… #माँ,” captioned Sushant Singh Rajput’s post.

The actor must have been missing his mother. And amid the on-going crisis, with no human contact, it is indeed difficult for people to be on their own. All we can hope is for his soul to now rest in peace.

A while ago, Mumbai Police has confirmed the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. While they are still investigating, the officials confirmed that he committed suicide. Contrary to rumours, Police have not found any kind of note yet.

It is being said that Sushant was battling depression. Rumours suggest that it was his house help who called the police to inform his unfortunate step. He reportedly hanged himself to death in the bedroom of his Bandra residence.

Our condolences to his family and friends.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!