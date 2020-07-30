Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty Is NOT Absconding, Clarifies Patna Police

Its been over a month since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The untimely demise of the young actor last month shook everyone. The investigation process is on to find out what exactly happened that lead to the actor’s death. Following which the entire case has become an important topic for debate among people across the nation.

In a shocking turn of events, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father Krishna Kishor Singh had filed an FIR against the actor’s alleged GF Rhea Chakraborty and her family on Tuesday for abetting his suicide.

As per various reports, Sushant’s father has filed a complaint against Rhea in Patna’s Rajeev Nagar Police Station for using him for financial gains. Following which there were reports about Rhea Chakraborty absconding her Mumbai residence while Patna police were looking out for her.

However, in an interview with Mid-Day, Central Patna SP Vinay Tiwari rubbished reports about Rhea Chakraborty’s absconding. As he said, “Aisa kuch nahin hai. At this point, we are not even trying to trace Miss Chakraborty. A preliminary enquiry is underway. There are certain basic facts that are being investigated, following which we will decide on the course of action. As, when and if she is required, we will get in touch with her.”

For those unversed, it was only a few days back when Rhea Chakraborty had requested Home Minister Amit Shah to do a CBI inquiry regarding the death mystery of Sushant Singh Rajput.

It was also early this month when Rhea was interrogated by Mumbai Police. The interrogation lasted for 9 hours.

There have been many allegations on Bollywood fraternity all this while. A lot of people have alleged Bollywood bigwigs for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to his limits. Aditya Chopra, Sanjana Sanghi, Mahesh Bhatt and others were called by Mumbai Police to record their statements.

