Alia Bhatt Indirectly Targets Kangana Ranaut For Speaking Against The Bhatt Family?

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has irked a major debate over nepotism in the industry. Fans have completely stepped in support of the late actor and are protesting against the star kids who they think are the privileged ones. Ever since Sushant’s death news shook the world, Bollywood biggies like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and more have been facing a lot of backlash. Especially, after Kangana Ranaut’s explosive statements that have gone viral lately.

The Panga actress has always been targeting Alia for enjoying all the perks of being a star kid. Even now, she has left no stones unturned in targeting the Raazi actress and the entire Bhatt family. Alia has never commented or released any official statement after being blamed and criticized for so many things post Sushant’s death. But, she continues to post several cryptic posts on her social media account.

In her latest instagram story, Alia Bhatt has spoken about envy and gratitude.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s post below:

Now this story of Miss Bhatt has really got us thinking who she is actually hinting at? Well, we really hope that Alia Bhatt breaks her silence soon and speaks up about all that is happening, instead of speaking her mind indirectly. What do you think?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!