Varun Dhawan met Ritik Diwaker on the sets of the dance reality show two years back which he visited as a celebrity judge. On knowing about Ritik’s keenness to study in a reputed school, the actor promised to fund his education as his family was unable to do it. Keeping his promise, Varun got Ritik admitted in Kanpur’s KDMA International school.

“It’s been two years now for me to be studying in this prestigious school of the city,” says Ritik Diwaker, who is now in class VIII. He added, “Varun bhaiya kept his promise of funding my education. Every year he transfers the yearly fee, which includes my uniform and books, to the school’s account. I am really happy that despite being from a poor family I am able to study in a reputed school in the city. I never thought that this will happen to me after participating in a reality show.”

“Varun bhaiya calls me several times during the year, especially on festivals like Holi and Diwali. He makes video calls and keeps a track of my education too. Woh bahut achhe hai. I hope when I grow up I can be like him. I am really studying hard so that I can make the most of this opportunity given to me by him”, Ritik says.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is all set to collaborate with director Raj Mehta to deliver a romantic-drama film alongside Kiara Advani. comedy. The film will also star Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor as Varun’s parents. The makers of the film are planning to begin shooting by the end of October.

The actor, after six months of sabbatical, is currently shooting for Bhediya, which is directed by Amar Kaushik. Even though he has only started shooting for the horror-comedy, the actor has already signed his next dates for Raj Mehta’s next film.

According to a report from Mid-day, Varun will be heading to Chandigarh by end of October to begin shooting for Raj Mehta’s romantic comedy film, which also stars Kiara Advani. The production team is already in the city for the groundwork and has been planning a month-long schedule for the crew. Producer Shashank Khaitan is in Chandigarh to gather permissions to shoot at selected locations.

