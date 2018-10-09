Super 30: Post #MeToo Allegations From Kangana Ranaut & 2 Women, Vikas Bahl To Not Be Credited For The Film?

Amidst the #MeToo movement happening in the industry, one of the case witnessed was Kangana Ranaut & another anonymous actress’ sexual assault allegations against Phantom co-founder Vikas Bahl. It was just yesterday that the rumours around Vikas not being a part of Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30‘s promotional work were doing the rounds, today there’s something much more huge coming our way!

According to a recent report by leading daily Mid-Day, the makers have decided to not give due credits to Bahl as the director. They’ve apparently opted out the west way! “Co-producer Reliance Entertainment is seriously considering dropping Vikas’s name from the credit roll. That is what all corporate firms are doing in Hollywood,” shared the source close to the development.

Yesterday, Hrithik Roshan, who’s the lead of Super 30, took to his Facebook & Twitter handles to share that he has requested the makers to take a stand against the accused. “It is impossible for me to work with any person if he/she is guilty of such grave misconduct. I am away and have access to some sporadic information. I have requested the producers of Super 30 to take stock of the apparent facts and take a hard stand if need be. This is not to be hushed or brushed under the carpet. All proven offenders must be punished and all exploited people must be empowered and given strength to speak up,” he wrote.

Super 30, which is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar has already faced multiple controversies in the past, and the makers to avoid an further obstacles seem to have decided to keep Vikas away from the project. Moreover, it is heard that Vikas is currently working on the post- production and as soon as he finishes the same, will be cut loose from the project.