It’s almost three weeks since Bigg Boss 12 started and as promised it’s been successful in surprising us with some entertaining elements. With the introduction of concept of Vichitra Jodis by Salman Khan, it was ensured that it’s going to be most interesting season. The Jodi which grabbed the eyeballs was of Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu and despite all the criticism over their 37 year old age gap, they are still watched and are crowd pullers in the show.

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu are one of the hottest jodis of the Bigg Boss 12 house and masses actually want to see them together. Everyone from Salman Khan to Varun Dhawan are huge fans of this Vichitra Jodi. From almost breaking up with each other to going on a romantic date and officially saying ‘I love you’ to each other on national television, the couple has indeed come a long way.

In an unseen video on Voot, the two recently enjoyed a pool date with Jasleen having a good time relaxing in the pool, her 65-year-old boyfriend Anup Jalota joined her and started chit-chatting with her. The 28-year-old singer skipped the heartbeats of the male inmates when she slipped into a skimpy red bikini inside the swimming pool. While Roshmi Banik, Deepak Kumar, Saurabh Patel and Romil Chaudhary joined Jasleen inside the pool, others looked quite envious standing outside the pool.

Meanwhile, it looks like Jalota’s journey inside the house is already fixed and he may come out of the Bigg Boss 12 show before October 27 as he has a live concert lined up.